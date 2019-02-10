Bradley Cooper is representing A Star Is Born at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, where the movie is nominated for seven awards.

The 44-year-old director and star of the film is flying solo while his co-star, Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress, remains stateside to attend the 61st GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

At the music ceremony, Gaga is slated to perform a number from A Star Is Born alongside Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the hit song, “Shallow,” which is nominated for four awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. (Cooper is nominated for two awards, which would mark his first GRAMMY if he wins.)

Meanwhile, back in London, Cooper is nominated for a record five BAFTAs, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Music.

Getty Images

On the red carpet, Cooper was modest about the possibility of winning, stating it “would be cool” to walk away with an award. He was more excited, however, about the chances of Gaga being recognized, saying “her winning would be amazing.”

#EEBAFTAs Director AND Leading Actor nominee, Bradley Cooper, discusses playing Jackson Maine in @starisbornmovie 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NCOpcvAQpl — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019

The two co-stars will reunite at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, when they are slated to take the stage together for a rare live performance of “Shallow.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

And while the two didn't pose together, Cooper was joined by 33-year-old model Irina Shayk at the BAFTAs, marking the latest awards ceremony the couple have attended this season.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Bradley Cooper Admits He Was Embarrassed When He Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for Best Director

How Bradley Cooper Is Prepping for His Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga (Exclusive)

GRAMMYS 2019 Performers: Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and More -- See Full list

Related Gallery