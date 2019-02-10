GRAMMYs 2019: Follow Our Minute-by-Minute Live Updates and Tune Into ET Live's Pre-Show
There is a looot happening at the GRAMMYs this year -- and we're here to make sure you don't miss a thing.
Stick right here as we live blog the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, including all of the winners (starting at noon for the pre-telecast winners, on through to Album of the Year and Best New Artist), the best performances (from Cardi B to Lady Gaga) and all of the memorable moments from host Alicia Keys and so many A-list presenters: BTS! Jada Pinkett Smith! John Mayer! (And make sure to tune into ET Live's GRAMMYs pre-show starting at 3:00 p.m. PT.)
Then it's time for music's biggest night: ET's own Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, with The Talk's Eve, will be hosting the official GRAMMYs red carpet at 4:00 p.m. PT, followed by the show itself, airing on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access at 5:00 p.m.
Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Award:
That's GRAMMY Winner Weird Al Yankovic to You1:00 PM:
"I hope I haven't been too obvious about this. I've kind of been playing the long game. I never wanted to be a recording artist, I did it for 45 years so one day I could win a GRAMMY for being an art director," the comedian joked after winning his fifth GRAMMY Award, for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
BTS Misses Out on a GRAMMY Win...This Time12:55 PM:
The K-pop group's Love Yourself: Tear was up for Best Recording Package, but the golden gramophone ultimately went to Willo Perron for St. Vincent's Masseduction. The boys are scheduled to present during the show, so the BTS Army will still get to see their faves grace the GRAMMYs stage today.
The First GRAMMY Award of the Day Goes to...12:45 PM:
Only about a dozen GRAMMYs are handed out during the actual ceremony, the rest are announced during a pre-telecast premiere ceremony hosted by Shaggy. He kicked off the ceremony by going over the rules via a reggaeton tune (like, keep your speech under 45 seconds) and then announced the winner for Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle for Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, though the comedian was not present to accept the gramophone.
