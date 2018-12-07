GRAMMYs 2019: Listen to All of the Album of the Year Nominees

The 2019 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Friday, and while there were more than a few snubs and surprises, the Album of the Year nominees were an eclectic mix of genres, stars, and the year's biggest hits.

Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, got a nod, as did Drake's massively successful new offering, Scorpion, and the Black Panther soundtrack, with original songs produced by Kendrick Lamar. Rounding out the category were Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Brandi Carlile's By the Way I Forgive You, and H.E.R.'s self-titled debut album.

This year featured a major move for the GRAMMYs, as they increased the number of nominees in the general field categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- from five to eight, meaning even more music is in the running for the coveted golden gramophone.

Take a listen to the biggest albums of the year below, and tune in on Feb. 10 to see which one takes home the prize!

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Feb. 10, 2019, on CBS. Stay tuned to ET Live for complete coverage of music's biggest stars.

