You'll be hard pressed to find a celebrity that won't be at the 2019 GRAMMYs!

In addition to the slew of performers hitting the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, even more stars will be presenting.

Among those participating in the ceremony are prior GRAMMY winners John Mayer, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, and Meghan Trainor. In addition, current GRAMMY nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs and Charlie Wilson will be presenting.

Fans will also be excited to hear that Kane Brown and pop sensation BTS are serving as presenters as well as past GRAMMY nominee Cedric The Entertainer.

On top of that, actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Anna Kendrick, Nina Dobrev and Wilmer Valderrama will present.

If that's not reason enough to tune in on Sunday night, the list of performers at the GRAMMYs is sure to make this event the hottest ticket in town. Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diana Ross, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga and Post Malone are just a few artists that are taking their talents to the big stage.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, airs Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here's what to expect from the big night:

