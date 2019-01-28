Demi Lovato is sporting some new ink!

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share a shot of her latest tattoo. Placed on her pointer finger, the stunning ink features a detailed single rose.

"Obsessed," she captioned the shot.

Winter Stone, the tattoo artist behind the tattoo, also shared a pic of himself with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer. In the photo, Stone -- who has tattooed the likes of Joe Jonas, Mandy Moore and Miley Cyrus -- is smiling as Lovato holds up her newly-inked finger.

"You are a gem!" he wrote. "Thanks for coming in!"

Lovato's latest tattoo comes right after she celebrated six months of sobriety following an apparent overdose in July. To honor the occasion, Lovato's team got her a cake with a note that read, "Happy 6 mo. We are so f**king proud of you!"

On her Instagram Story last month, Lovato said that she was "grateful for the lessons I've learned this year."

“I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," she wrote. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.”

