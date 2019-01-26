Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is celebrating a very special milestone.

The "Skyscraper" singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reveal to fans that she's now six months sober following her apparent overdose in July.

In honor of the occasion, Lovato received a slice of cake from her team, along with a card that read, "Happy 6. Mo. We are so f**king proud of you!" The former Disney star shared the pic to her Story, calling it the "best day ever." Lovato, 26, also shared another photo of herself holding her new sobriety coin, captioning the snap with prayer hand emojis.

Instagram

Instagram

Lovato has slowly started to speak out about her overdose on Instagram, after taking a break from social media during her time in rehab. Last month, the singer wrote on her Instagram Story that she was feeling "grateful for the lessons I've learned this year."

“I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," she promised. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.”

Days earlier, Lovato asked for privacy and understanding from her followers as she focused on her recovery.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about," she tweeted. "I still need space and time to heal."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Skips the #10YearChallenge in Favor of 'Living in the Moment'

Demi Lovato Gushes Over Her Parents Dancing Together at a Friend's Wedding

Demi Lovato Shares How She Spent Her Sober New Year's Eve

Related Gallery