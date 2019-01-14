Demi Lovato is surrounded by lots of love!

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pics and videos taken from a friend's wedding she attended over the weekend.

Demi didn't share any photos of herself from the nuptials, instead highlighting all the fun her mother, Dianna De La Garza, and step-father, Eddie De La Garza, were having at the ceremony.

"My mom twerks... with her arms," Demi captioned a video of her mother breaking it down on the dance floor to "Crazy in Love" by Beyonce feat. JAY-Z.

"Mom and Dad forever," another post read.

Demi has gradually been returning to social media over the past few weeks. In late December, nearly five months after her apparent drug overdose, the pop star shared via Instagram Stories that she was vowing to never take another day for "granted."

"So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year," she wrote. "I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless."

And as the former Disney star shared via Twitter last month, she's not quite ready to tell her story just yet, but when the time is right, she wants to be the one to do it.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about," Demi said at the time. "I still need space and time to heal."

"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready," she added. "I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you."

