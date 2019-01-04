Demi Lovato is not holding back after seeing a "fat shaming" ad on her Instagram feed.

The 26-year-old "Sober" singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to call out a "disgusting" advertisement for a video game that showed two types of woman -- one "obese" and one "pretty" -- and seems to gives players the ability to decide how much they get to eat.

"Why is this fat shaming bulls**t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad," Lovato exclaimed. "1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight. This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."

Circling the world "controlled" on the ad, Lovato -- who has previously suffered from an eating disorder -- continued, writing, "Especially when eating disorders are all about 'control.'"

The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress concluded her message by writing, "So please Instagram, keep this bulls**t off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement on your app. And shame on the game."

Lovato is currently recovering after suffering an apparent drug overdose in July, and has since been committed to her sobriety. The former Camp Rock star has slowly been getting back on social media, sharing updates on her health, as well as expressing how she's never going to "take another day in life for granted."

On Monday, Lovato took to her IG Story to show off the simple and sweet way she rang in 2019: with a glass of Martinell's sparkling apple cider.

