Demi Lovato is looking happy and healthy!

The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her first photo in weeks, posting a cute snap of herself after a jiu jitsu session. A fresh-faced Lovato couldn't be more glowing in the selfie, as she stares up at the camera while showing off her white gi. The pic comes a little over a month after Lovato left rehab in November, where she received three months of treatment following her apparent drug overdose in July.

"Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair," Lovato captioned the shot. "#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup."

The former Disney star's post comes after she unfollowed several celebrity friends on social media. A source recently told ET the move was so Lovato could "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationship."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source said. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," the source added. "It is No. 1, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."

