Demi Lovato was spreading the love this Thanksgiving.

The 26-year-old former Disney Channel star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a Thanksgiving message with her fans after leaving rehab earlier this month.

"Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!!" Lovato wrote alongside a photo of her impressive Thanksgiving spread, which included stuffing, gravy and turkey. The post is a rare one for the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer, who has been laying low on social media since she was hospitalized in July following an apparent drug overdose. She has since completed a three-month treatment program to focus on her sobriety.

Lovato's post comes days after she unfollowed celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea. A source told ET it was an attempt to "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationships."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source said. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," ET's source added. "It is No. 1, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."

