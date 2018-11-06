Demi Lovato is feeling grateful.

The 26-year-old "Tell Me You Love Me" singer shared her first post on Instagram since leaving rehab just a few days ago. In her photo posted on Tuesday, Lovato is all smiles, wearing a jean jacket with black jeans and is seen at the voting polls.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" Lovato captioned her post. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!" The Instagram pic is her first since breaking her silence in August after being hospitalized over the summer.

ET learned on Monday that Lovato is sticking with her treatment after an apparent overdose in her L.A. home in July.

“Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around,” the insider shared. “She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system.”

The source added that the singer’s effort to maintain her sobriety has forced her to totally rethink her daily habits.

“Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn’t be more proud of her work,” the insider stated. “This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle.”

For more on Lovato's recovery, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Demi Lovato's Friend Henry Levy Is Helping Her Stay Sober (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Has 'Truly Turned Her Life Around' in Treatment (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Photographed Out of Treatment 3 Months After Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery