With the 2018 midterm elections less than a day away, all of Hollywood is taking to social media to encourage their legion of followers to step into the polling booth and make sure their voice is heard!



Among them is everyone’s favorite pop songstress, Taylor Swift, who decided to reveal her political leanings in October with a heartfelt post to fans.



“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she captioned a photo of herself. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Another outspoken advocate for voting is Rihanna, who recently posted a photo of a female protestor holding up a sign that reads: “Grab ‘Em By the Midterms.” In the caption, she addressed Florida voters, encouraging them to vote for Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum who is attempting to become the state’s first-ever African American governor.



“The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!” she captioned the image. “If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, co-stars of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, recently filmed a clip together encouraging their fans to make sure they vote as well. In the clip, they warn that a myriad of issues including gun safety laws, immigration policy and health care are at risk in this election. Justin Bieber also posted a clip, writing, “Everyone should have their voices heard and I hope this week everyone who can vote does and feels valued.”

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey has made headlines by going door-to-door in Georgia for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. She’s also been posting some of her candid conversations at front doors to her Instagram account.

Still other famous folks have used their platforms to promote a very simple message: Vote!

Even pancakes know how important it is to #VOTEpic.twitter.com/JhuqCrmyko — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 5, 2018

Tomorrow will define us for generations to come. We need to get out the #vote for representatives like @betoorourke, who stands with #AllPeople, no matter what: https://t.co/6HR2oOybnkpic.twitter.com/AXs2dD9OAa — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2018

The 2018 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

