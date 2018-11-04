Demi Lovato stepped out to dinner on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, looking healthy three months after she suffered an apparent overdose.

The 26-year-old singer ate dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant with designer Henry Levy, in photos published by TMZ. According to the outlet, the duo was happy and laughing throughout their meal. TMZ also reports that Lovato was spotted at a Beverly Hills spa over the weekend.

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep.

A source recently told ET that the former Disney star has been sober for more than three months after her apparent overdose on July 24, and that she plans to remain in treatment for the remainder of the year.

"Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her," the source said. "At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well."

"Demi is thankful she's still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again," the source added.

Lovato was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and entered treatment in August. ET learned that she also later flew to Chicago to further her treatment in another facility for several days, where she worked with a specialist who focuses on mental health and sobriety.

In September, a source told ET that she was enjoying visits from her mother, Dianna De La Garza, as well as from her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, while in treatment.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Plans to Stay in Treatment for Rest of the Year (Source)

Justin Bieber House Hunts at Demi Lovato's Home Where She Suffered Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's Sister Gives Update on Singer As She Nears 2 Months in Rehab

Related Gallery