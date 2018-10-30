Demi Lovato's sobriety remains her No. 1 priority.

A source tells ET that the 26-year-old singer has been sober for more than three months and is "doing really well" since she was hospitalized on July 24 for an apparent drug overdose.



"Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her," the source says. "At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well."

According to the source, Lovato plans to stay in treatment for the remainder of the year. The former Disney star was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and entered rehab in August. ET learned that she also later flew to Chicago to further her treatment in another facility for several days, where she worked with a specialist who focuses on mental health and sobriety. Through it all, she's been receiving plenty of love and support from friends and loved ones, including receiving visits from her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

"Demi is thankful she's still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again," the source says.

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.

Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, recently shared that the "Skyscraper" singer is 90 days sober during an appearance on Conversations with Maria Menounos.

"I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work," she said of Lovato's road to recovery. "It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”

