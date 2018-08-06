Demi Lovato is on the road to recovery.

Following her apparent drug overdose last month, a source tells ET that the 25-year-old singer has left the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after nearly two weeks in the Los Angeles hospital, and has entered rehab for further treatment.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an in-patient facility," the source says. This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past, when she lived in an in-patient rehabilitation center over a year."

"Demi understands that every day is a struggle to stay sober, and she's doing everything she can to get back to where she was," the source continues. "Demi is thankful to be surrounded by so many people who love her, and want to see her win."

According to an additional source, the singer's family and friends have been "so worried" that she would "go back to her old ways" after the hospitalization, but says Lovato -- who has always been vocal about her struggles with addiction and sobriety -- is "finally ready for a fresh start."

"It took a long hospital stay and time to detox for her to get some clarity. She now [has] a plan to change, and everyone is breathing a huge sigh of relief," the source says. "It has taken Demi close to two weeks to truly see herself. She has finally come to terms with what she'd been doing to herself and her body."

"Now she is saying she is very scared of how quickly her life spiraled out of control and she is willing to do whatever it takes to get her life in order," the source adds. "She regrets letting it get this far because she has a tremendous amount of support. She also realizes her first instinct as an addict was to pull away and isolate herself from her family and true friends. She feels confused and overwhelmed because she thought her life was going well until it all came crashing down so fast. She never realized how bad it had become."

Over the weekend, Lovato broke her silence for the first time since her hospitalization with a heartfelt statement posted via social media.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," Lovato wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well... I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she continued. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Additional reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

