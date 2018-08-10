Demi Lovato has temporarily left rehab.

ET has learned that the 25-year-old singer -- who was hospitalized last month after an apparent drug overdose -- flew to Chicago on Thursday to further her treatment in another facility for several days.

While in Chicago, Lovato will be working with a specialist who focuses on mental health and sobriety. She is expected to return to rehab once she's done seeing this specialist. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Lovato's trip comes just one day after Live Nation revealed in a statement to ET that the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native had canceled the rest of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

"Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery," the statement read. "The six-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting Nov. 14. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded."

A source told ET on Monday that Lovato entered rehab for further treatment after spending nearly two weeks at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an inpatient facility," the source said. "This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past, when she lived in an inpatient rehabilitation center over a year."

"Demi understands that every day is a struggle to stay sober, and she's doing everything she can to get back to where she was," the source continued. "Demi is thankful to be surrounded by so many people who love her, and want to see her win."

Reporting by Joe Siyam.

