Demi Lovato is thriving on the road to recovery.

ET has learned from a source that the “Sober” singer is sticking with her treatment after an apparent overdose in her LA home in July.

“Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around,” the insider shares. “She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system.”

The source adds that the singer’s effort to maintain her sobriety has forced her to totally rethink her daily habits.



“Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn’t be more proud of her work,” the insider states. “This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle.”



“[She] has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle,” they added. “Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends.”



These details arrive just days after the 26-year-old was spotted dining out in Beverly Hills with clothing designer Henry Levy. The pair were even spotting holding hands, per photos from TMZ. However, another source tells ET that Levy is just a “friend.”



They also reiterated our first insider’s firm stance on her well-being: "Demi is taking the proper measures to ensure her sobriety.”



As we previously reported, Lovato intends to stay in treatment through the rest of 2018.



Get more news on Demi below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.



RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About Demi Lovato's Mystery Man, Henry Levy

Demi Lovato Photographed Out of Treatment 3 Months After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's Mom Says Singer Is 90 Days Sober After Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery