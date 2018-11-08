Demi Lovato is continuing to work on her recovery.

The 26-year-old singer has been singularly focused on her sobriety since an apparent overdose in July. A source tells ET that Lovato "is in a really great place, but she’s doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle."

"Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab," the source continues. "She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home."

The source adds that "Demi has been down this path before and knows what works for her and what doesn’t, and what has caused her to slip up in the past."

"She’s trying everything she can to stay on the right path," the source says.

Last month, a source told ET that the singer plans to stay in treatment through the end of the year. She previously entered rehab in August and spent a few days at a treatment facility in Chicago, Illinois.

"Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her," the source said at the time. "At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her, it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Lovato's 90-day stint in rehab "truly turned her life around."

“Demi is happy and healthy and has done a complete 180 since she overdosed," the source said. “... She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system.”

The source added that, after struggling with addiction for "so long," Lovato now has an "entirely new lifestyle."

“[She] has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle,” the source said. “Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends.”

One of those friends is designer Henry Levy, whom Lovato was recently photographed with.

"Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab," a source told ET earlier this week. "They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time."

"Henry and Demi have been hanging at Demi's home watching movies," the source added. "This is such a key time in Demi's sober process and just staying away from the party scene truly helps."

TMZ recently reported that Lovato's sobriety plan includes spending three days a week at a sober house and four days at a private residence. ET spoke to Dr. Drew Pinsky earlier this week, who, though confident in Lovato overall, did not agree with that portion of her recovery plan.

"I was reading that she's only spending three days a week there, which is a very bizarre idea," Dr. Drew, who explained that patients will stay at a sober house for nine to 12 months after completing rehab. "I mean, you're either in or you're out, so I don't know what that's all about. Demi knows sobriety, she knows what she needs to do. I'm sure she's going to do fine, but that did catch my eye."

"You can't make anybody do anything in treatment. It has to be the patient's prerogative," he added. "No doubt, she will benefit from sober living, but I would like to see her there for at least a year."

"Listen, when this first happened, I said this woman knows sobriety, she is an inspiration to others. She will be fine," Dr. Drew continued. "But she is a drug addict, she's also been public about her eating disorders and other psychiatric problems, mood disorders, and it confounds her recovery. It makes it more difficult to sustain it. So she's got to focus on herself, and really surrender to this process for an extended period of time."

