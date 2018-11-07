Why Demi Lovato's Reported Recovery Plan Surprises Dr. Drew (Exclusive)

Dr. Drew Pinsky has full confidence in Demi Lovato's ability to overcome her apparent overdose -- but he's surprised by one aspect of her recovery plan.

During an interview with ET Live's Jason Carter and Tanner Thomason on Wednesday, the celebrity doctor opened up about a recent TMZ report claiming Lovato will be spending three days a week at a sober house, and four days at a private residence. The outlet did, however, claim that the singer will be accompanied by a sober coach 24/7. ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.

"I was reading that she's only spending three days a week there, which is a very bizarre idea," noted Dr. Drew, who explained that patients will stay at a sober house, or halfway house, for 9 to 12 months after completing rehab. "I mean, you're either in or you're out, so I don't know what that's all about. Demi knows sobriety, she knows what she needs to do. I'm sure she's going to do fine, but that did catch my eye."

"You can't make anybody do anything in treatment. It has to be the patient's prerogative," Dr. Drew said, but guessed that her team would all be interested in her going to sober living after Lovato's "near-death experience." "No doubt, she will benefit from sober living, but I would like to see her there for at least a year."

Lovato, who suffered an apparent drug overdose on July 24, was photographed for the first time since leaving treatment on Saturday. On Wednesday, the former Disney star was spotted heading to an office building in Los Angeles after enjoying a workout at the gym.

Regardless of Lovato's reported recovery plan, Dr. Drew is certain the former Disney star will overcome her struggles.

"Listen, when this first happened, I said this woman knows sobriety, she is an inspiration to others. She will be fine. But she is a drug addict, she's also been public about her eating disorders and other psychiatric problems, mood disorders, and it confounds her recovery. It makes it more difficult to sustain it," he said. "So she's got to focus on herself, and really surrender to this process for an extended period of time."

A source recently told ET that Lovato "has done a complete 180."

"Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around,” the source said. “She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system.”

“Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn’t be more proud of her work,” the source added. “This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle.”

