Demi Lovato is focusing on good vibes only.

After leaving rehab earlier this month, the 26-year-old singer has been making positive changes to her lifestyle, including her activity on social media. Fans recently noticed that the "Sober" singer has started unfollowing a few of her former celebrity pals, including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea.

The reason? Lovato wants to "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationships," a source tells ET.

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," adds the source. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

Lovato, who has been very vocal about her past struggles with substance abuse, entered rehab in August after an apparent overdose in July. Since her exit from the treatment facility, she has been working with a sober coach, eating healthy, working out and surrounding herself with positive people, like designer Henry Levy, whom she met a few years ago in rehab.

"Demi and Henry still talk every day. He is one of her biggest supporters," the source says. "They are really close, but they are truly just friends. Demi is nowhere near ready to be in a relationship, her focus is following the program. She knows what it took for her to get to this place and she keeps saying how fortunate she feels to be alive."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," the source continues. "It is No. 1, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

