Demi Lovato Kisses Henry Levy in Playful New Video

Demi Lovato isn't holding her affection for Henry Levy back in a new video posted to Levy's Instagram Story, in which she playfully leans in for a kiss with her new beau.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer, who was first spotted kissing Levy after a dinner date earlier this month, adorably smiles for the camera after giving Levy a big smooch on the lips. A source told ET a few weeks ago that the couple is "casually dating," after meeting a few years ago in rehab. Lovato has been focused on her recovery after suffering an apparent drug overdose in July.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story Henri Alexander Levy ♥ pic.twitter.com/nzTf5cf0Xu — Demi Lovato Poland News (@ddlovato0820pl) December 29, 2018

“Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating. Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common," ET's source revealed. "Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery.

"Demi’s main focus is still her sobriety and staying on the right path, and Henry is a positive influence for that,” the source added.

Lovato has used social media sparingly since entering and completing rehab earlier this year, but recently took to Twitter to slam reports about her health.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read," she wrote. "People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about," she continued. "I still need space and time to heal."

