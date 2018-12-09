Demi Lovato Spotted Kissing Henry Levy During Dinner Date

Demi Lovato showed major PDA with designer Henry Levy on Saturday night, when the two dined at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

The 26-year-old singer was snapped kissing 27-year-old Levy -- the designer of the fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés, which is French for "Depressed Rich Kids" -- on the lips in pictures published by E! News. The two also held hands as they walked to the car, before driving off with Levy in the driver's seat. Lovato looked healthy and happy, four months after suffering a drug overdose.

Last month, a source told ET that the two were just friends after they were spotted having dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant. Levy has been open about his own struggles with substance abuse, his first stint at rehab being at Visions Adolescent Treatment in Malibu when he was 15 years old, he told Complex in a 2016 interview.

A source also previously told ET that Levy was the "perfect" person to help Lovato during a difficult time.

"Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab," the source said. "They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time."

"Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now. He is a perfect sober friend for her," the source continued. "Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her."

Late last month, fans noticed that Lovato started unfollowing a few of her celebrity pals on social media, including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea. A source told ET that the singer wants to "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationships."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source said. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

As for Levy, the source called him one of Lovato's "biggest supporters."

"Demi and Henry still talk every day," the source said. "They are really close, but they are truly just friends. Demi is nowhere near ready to be in a relationship, her focus is following the program. She knows what it took for her to get to this place and she keeps saying how fortunate she feels to be alive."

