Demi Lovato Shares How She Spent Her Sober New Year's Eve

It was a low key New Year's Eve for Demi Lovato.

The Camp Rock star spent her Monday night focused on her recovery, five months after suffering an apparent drug overdose. Lovato took to her Instagram Story to show off the simple and sweet way she rang in 2019: with a glass of Martinelli's sparkling apple cider.

The singer and actress appeared to have traded a big holiday party for a cozy night in at home. "#Sobriety," Lovato wrote alongside the snap, which came just hours after she revealed how "grateful" she was for her second chance in a New Year's message to fans.

Instagram

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” Lovato wrote earlier on New Year's Eve. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

“Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year,” she added. “God bless.”

Lovato, who suffered her apparent overdose in July, has been "casually dating" Henry Levy, a source recently told ET. ET learned that the pair met years ago in rehab, and that he's been a big source of support for her as she focuses on getting back on the right track.

As the former Disney star shared on Twitter last month, she's not quite ready to tell her story yet, but when the time is right, she'll be the one delivering the message.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about," she said, seemingly referencing tabloid reports about her health. "I still need space and time to heal."

"I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you," Lovato expressed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Vows to Never Take Another Day 'For Granted' 5 Months After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato Says She Still Needs 'Space and Time to Heal' After Leaving Rehab

Demi Lovato Says She's 'Filled With Hope' Following GRAMMY Nomination

Related Gallery