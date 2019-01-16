Demi Lovato is focusing on living her life one day at a time.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reject the viral social media #10YearChallenge, where people share a two photos of themselves, one from 2009 and one from 2019.

In her post, Lovato told her fans, "Sorry I'd love to post a #10YearChallenge pic but I'm too busy living in the moment."

The forward-thinking comment reflects Lovato's message from her 2015 song, "Old Ways," in which she sings, "If somebody tells me I'll go back to my old ways, I'm gonna say no way."

Lovato's #10YearChallenge rejection comes nearly six months after she suffered an apparent drug overdose. She left rehab in November and has since expressed gratitude for the life she leads.

In December, she sent her fans a message of love and thanks.

"I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready," she wrote. "I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you."

Since the tweet, Lovato celebrated New Year's Eve with sparkling cider and a quiet night at home and attended her longtime friend's wedding.

The "Confident" singer isn't the only celeb to opt out of the social media challenge. Stars including Jennifer Esposito, Billy Eichner and Lisa Rinna abstained from participating.

While Eichner didn't give a reason for bowing out, Esposito deemed it "another way to judge ourselves" and Rinna said, "I looked f**king great in 2009 and I look even better now."

