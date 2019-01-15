Billy Eichner, Lisa Rinna and More Celebs Reject the #10YearChallenge

Although just about everyone in Hollywood is giving the #10YearChallenge a try, some simply aren’t having it!



Actress Jennifer Esposito instead shared a new selfie with a stark message for people embracing the trend: “TODAY is all there is. #10yearchallenge another way to judge the hell out of ourselves and others... instead yup I’ve aged - thankfully.”

Likewise, comedian Billy Eichner took to Instagram with a simple message for his legion of followers: “I am not doing the 10 Year Challenge.”



And if that wasn’t clear, he made the same statement on his Instagram Story, omitting an explanation both times.

TODAY is all there is. #10yearchallenege another way to judge the hell out of ourselves and others. #nojudgement#bekindtoyourself instead 😃😃😃 yup I’ve aged - thankfully pic.twitter.com/690ex0lIND — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) January 15, 2019

Courtesy of Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also decided to skip out on the fad, getting on Twitter to write this incredible statement: “I’m not doing that 10 year challenge. I looked f**king great in 2009 and I look even better now.”



Then there was LeAnn Rimes, who did decide to participate in the challenge, but only while making it clear that she’s far happier now.



“I caved... 2009 vs 2019,” she captioned her equally stunning side-by-side image. “So crazy to dig into pics from 10 years ago. I Love aging! Wisdom comes with a wrinkle or two... and I’ll take it! #10yearchallenge.”



“The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself,” she added. “I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between.”

I’m not doing that 10 year challenge. I looked fucking great in 2009 and I look even better now. 😀 — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 15, 2019

The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) January 14, 2019

While some abstained, others decided to take the opportunity to poke some fun at the trend. For instance, Jimmy Kimmel shared a side-by-side featuring the disheveled 9/11 terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed on the left and himself grinning on the right. And if that isn’t enough, he added his caption: “What a difference Nair makes!”



Fellow comedian Amy Schumer also decided to take a playful shot at the challenge, sharing a side-by-side of Charlize Theron as the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 film Monster and herself showcasing her growing baby bump in sheer Spanx, a black bra and sunglasses!

Get loads more news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Justin and Hailey Bieber Send Out 'Save the Dates' Months After Courthouse Marriage

Nicki Minaj, Madonna and More Share #10YearChallenge Transformations

Caitlyn Jenner Posts the Ultimate #10YearChallenge and Encourages Fans To Be 'Authentic'

Related Gallery