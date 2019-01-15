Caitlyn Jenner just participated in the #10YearChallenge while also offering an inspiring message to fans.



The reality TV star posted a side-by-side of herself from back when she went by Bruce Jenner, as well as a new image of herself beaming and embracing her womanhood while on stage at an event of some kind.



“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge,” she captioned the powerful image. She followed that up with some moving words for her followers: “Be authentic to yourself.”



The touching post comes just one day after Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian paid a visit Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where they revealed that they’ve spent some time with Caitlyn in recent days, including Christmas.



“It’s like, new year, drama-free. That’s, like, our motto this year,” Kim explained.



“Let go and let’s just be in love,” Khloe added.



This is a very encouraging sign considering Caitlyn and her adoptive daughters had a serious falling out in recent years.

Also, during the girls’ visit to the talk show, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye West are having a fourth child and shared that it’s going to be a boy! Her decision to reveal the big news shocked Kourtney, prompting Kim to explain the admission.



"I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told, because I never get drunk," she explained to Cohen. The cat is officially out of the bag!



Get more breaking news in the clip below.



