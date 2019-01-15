Rob Kardashian is about to return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians!



Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian dropped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the show’s host tossed them questions concerning their reality show’s upcoming season. That’s when Rob’s name came up.



“He is gonna be [on] a little bit more in the next season,” Kim revealed, before explaining his absence. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like ‘I’m cool to do it, so.”

Rob tends to shun the spotlight, choosing instead to share precious photos and videos of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. However, he did make the briefest of appearances in Kim's touching Christmas morning video.

In December, ET reported that after years of battling his weight, he's taken some steps to improve his health and well-being, an issue that has seemingly motivated his seclusion.

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” a source shared. “He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob.”



During the sister's visit to Cohen's talk show, they also stated that they all saw Caitlyn Jenner on Christmas.



“It’s like, new year, drama-free. That’s, like, our motto this year,” Kim explained.



“Let go and let’s just be in love,” Khloe chimed in. KUWTK fans know that the sisters had a serious falling out with Caitlyn.



But the fun didn’t end there! While fielding questions from Twitter, Kourtney responded to speculation as to how she’d react if her ex, Scott Disick, and his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, got engaged, offering a cheerful, “Congratulations.”



“Yeah! We vacation together,” Kim added. It’s all good.”

As ET previously reported, Kanye West’s better half also confirmed on the show that she and her husband are going to have a fourth child via surrogate and that it’s going to be a boy. After Kourtney expressed her shock at Kim’s decision to share the news, she explained why she was being so candid.



"I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told, because I never get drunk,” she said.



She and the rapper are already proud parents to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months, and 3-year-old son Saint.



