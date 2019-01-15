Kourtney Kardashian understands her younger sister Khloe Kardashian’s decision to stay with her the father of her child, Tristan Thompson. Last April, Tristan was caught publicly cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson. Since then, the pair have been working through their issues.

On Monday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kourtney played “Plead the Fifth” and was asked if she would have stayed with Tristan if she were in Khloe’s shoes.

“Ooo good one!” Khloe said when the question was posed.

"I think I would,” Kourtney said after a moment’s hesitation. "I think when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family.”

Kim Kardashian West chimed in, “Well, you stuck with Scott [Disick] through a lot. That’s [Kourtney’s] personality.”

Kourtney and Scott finally split in 2015 after he was photographed cheating on her. Scott, 35, is currently dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie and when asked what she’d say if her ex and the father of her three children proposed to Richie, Kourtney simply smiled and said, “Congratulations.”

Both Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39, commended Khloe, 34, for her strength in staying with Tristan, 27, which they agreed was the tougher choice to make.

“From seeing everything that happened, it’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Oh my god, leave him, leave him!’” Kim noted. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.”

"To have the strength to really not give a f**k,” Kourtney agreed.

