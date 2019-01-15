World’s most understanding ex?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had their ups and downs through the years, but the 39-year-old mother of three seems to be in a good place with her ex and baby daddy these days.

During Monday night’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, one fan asked Kourtney what she would say if Scott proposed to his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Smiling, Kourt replied, “Congratulations!”

Her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, chimed in, “Yeah, we vacation together. It’s all good!”

Richie recently joined the famous family on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, and Cabo San Lucas, last month, and Scott even poked fun at the situation. The 35-year-old dad posted a photo of Kourtney and Sofia tanning poolside with him sitting in the middle, writing, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after Scott was caught publicly cheating on his ex. The situation played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and after several tense years, the exes are back to a good place again.

