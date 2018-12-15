Mason and Reign Disick's birthday celebrations continue!

A day after celebrating her two sons' birthdays,Kourtney Kardashian threw her eldest child a Fortnite-themed party on Saturday night. The reality star and ex Scott Disick's boys share the same date of birth, with Mason turning nine and Reign turning four this year.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up the Kardashians star took to Instagram Story to share videos of Mason's birthday festivities. The party included huge screens where kids could play the famous video game while sitting outside on oversized cushions. She also shared adorable snaps of Reign in a stylish sporty look.

The shindig was also DJ'd by 10-year-old superstar DJ Livia. The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Reign's birthday earlier this month, in a joint party for Kim's son, Saint, who turned three on Dec. 5.

While the Kardashian family celebrated Mason, Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were enjoying their lavish trip in Saudi Arabia.

"Had a great time in the desert. Excited to witness history at the #AdDiriyahEPrix," the father of three wrote on Friday alongside an Instagram slideshow.

On Saturday, the couple, along with newlywed Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, were photographed at The Grid before the Formula E Race.

Disick had wished his sons a happy birthday on Friday. "Happy birthday my loves! ❤️," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.

Earlier this month, Kardashian seemed to be in a good place and more than happy to poke fun at her modern family, sharing a funny snap with her ex.

“Coparenting,” she captioned the shot of herself sprawled out on the bed in a sexy black dress and shades with a thigh-high leg slit and some racy cutouts. In the background, Disick, 35, is sitting on the bed with their daughter Penelope on his lap, and the two are looking at a phone together.

For more on Kardashian and Disick, watch below.

