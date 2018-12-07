Kourtney Kardashian is on a silver streak!



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shined brighter than a disco ball during a fun night out on Thursday at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year soiree, which was held at a private residence.

Everything about the look read party-ready. The mom of three paired the strapless silver foil Milly midi dress with perspex court shoes by Yeezy and diamond drop earrings.

She finished off her look with a wet 'do with a side part that helped her dark hair shine, plus a silvery-gray smoky eye that played off her ensemble's sheen and a nude lip.

Kardashian wasn't the only one who opted for a high shine for the GQ fete.

Both Camila Cabello and Charlotte McKinney were thinking pink. The Riverdale star rocked the hue from head to toe, including her fun polka dot wide-leg pants, while the model opted for a silk ruched strapless number.

Also aiming to brighten up the red carpet were Olivia Wilde and Danielle Campbell. Both were seeing red, with the Life Itself star looking sexy and chic in a scarlet suit that she paired with a matching exposed lacy bra, while the Disney Channel actress tried on the puffy-sleeve trend in a tomato-hued mini.

Like Kardashian, Cassie also went for a magical metallic look, though her '80s-inspired plunging Zhivago gown was an unexpected forest green shade, and Maika Monroe gave us major mermaid vibes in a multicolored sequined mini and silver heels.

It was hard not to get major holiday party inspo from these sassy looks, but Kardashian's silver streak made us jones for more metallic ensembles, especially since both her sister Kim Kardashian West and Blake Lively rocked slinky dresses in the same hue earlier this week.

For those looks and more fun silver numbers that will inspire you this festive season, click through the gallery below.

