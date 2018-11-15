Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick still know how to have fun as a family!



The exes enjoyed a recent holiday together in Bali with their children, and Kourtney took to Instagram on Thursday to share a candid new snap from their time together.

In the pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked bright green pants and a blue bra top, while adorable 3-year-old son, Reign, pulled his best pose, dressed in a yellow shirt and shiny pants.

Scott and Mason stood sideways pulling surfing poses with Mason, eight, grinning as he looked up to his mom. The two also have an 8-year-old daughter, Penelope.

The trip was part of Kardashian clan getaway, with Scott also flying in for the bonding time and posting images showing him out at sea on a boat.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shared cute pics of Penelope hanging with her niece North West.



Scott has since enjoyed time in Melbourne, Australia, with girlfriend, Sofia Richie, for the annual Melbourne Cup horse race.

See more on the family below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kourtney Kardashian Spotted at Same Restaurant as Ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

NEWS: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Rock Sexy Black Ensembles for 'Sister Date' at LACMA

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Fun Family Halloween Outing

Related Gallery