Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Go Glam for Derby Day in Melbourne

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting fashionable while Down Under!

On Saturday, the pair attended Derby Day at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia where they dressed to the nines to take in the festivities.

Disick sported a smart grey suit while his 20-year-old model girlfriend chose a white mini dress featuring a frilly skirt and an elaborate cutout design along its edges. She completed the look with a black headpiece, white slip-ons and matching clutch.

Richie posted a photo of her stunning outfit as she arrived at the event in a helicopter.

“Wind and a head piece, never a good combo,” she captioned the epic moment.

Disick also shared a photo from the afternoon in which he’s strolling onto the grounds in his sharp suit. “Royal AF,” he captioned the still.

This trip to Australia follows Disick’s family vacation in Bali, which included his Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3,. Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their little ones were also on hand to film segments for their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

