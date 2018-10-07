After some turbulent family time with the Kardashians, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie jet-setted off to Vegas, where he snapped a sultry, come-hither pic of the young model.

The pair was in Vegas in part to catch UFC 229, which featured a chaotic main card fight between Irishman Connor McGregor and Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before the fireworks on Saturday, the pair took a little time to admire one another in their hotel room, where Disick snapped the sexy shot of her on the bed.

Richie posted the photo to Instagram.

"The man in the mirror 😍," she wrote next to the photograph.

Little did they know that they'd be in for quite a surprise after the UFC fight, when the victorious Nurmagomedov started a post-fight brawl outside of the ring, leading to chaos. Disick and Richie appeared to have great seats from her Instagram feed, which meant they were also in the line of fire.

"So the night ended with us getting rushed out!" Richie wrote on her Instagram story about the fight. "Of course I attend the fight that ends in a riot."

Sofia Richie/Instagram

The physical fracas follows a family blowout just a few weeks ago, when Disick introduced Richie to the children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. That led to a verbal lashing from Kardashian, who called him a "f***ing joke" and "disgusting" for introducing them without discussing it with her first.

Disick ended up apologizing and Kardashian appears to have accepted it.

Never a dull moment for Disick and Richie.

