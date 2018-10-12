Just days after Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out in Los Angeles with her rumored new man, Luka Sabbat, her ex, Scott Disick, hit the town with his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The coordinating couple were seen in West Hollywood at the VIP Opening of Maddox Gallery featuring its inaugural exhibition, "Best of British," hosted by Petra Ecclestone, Sam Palmer and Jay Rutledge.

Scott paired a black sweater with white sneakers and army green cargo pants, while Sofia opted for an all-black outfit that complimented her guy's style. The 20-year-old model wore a fitted turtleneck with high-waisted jeans and strappy shoes. For a pop of color, she accessorized with a pink purse and some silver jewelry.

The date night comes just a few days after Scott snapped a sultry pic of Sofia while the two were in a Las Vegas hotel room. Sofia posted the pic on Instagram, writing: "The man in the mirror."

While Scott and Sofia have been dating for some time now, he's still very much in contact with his ex's family, which is evident on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In one recent episode, the 35-year-old reality star apologizes to Kourtney for introducing his girlfriend to their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. After a pretty heated argument, the two were able to see where the other one was coming from.

“I did see his side a bit,” Kourtney said on the show. “Because I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things."

While Scott is in a serious relationship, it appears Kourtney is loving the single life, despite recent romance rumors. The 39-year-old mother of three has been spending lots of time with Sabbat, a 20-year-old model, though a source told ET last month that reports that the two are an item are "totally bogus."

"Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that," the source said. "Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

"Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment," the source added. "Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family.”

