Kourtney Kardashian was spotted at the same restaurant as her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Sunday night. Photos obtained by RadarOnline show the trio, in separate pics, leaving Nobu in Malibu, California.

This is the first time the group has been photographed together since Disick, 35, and Richie, 20, started dating. He was with Kardashian, 39, for nine years before their breakup in 2015. Disick and Richie went public with their romance in September 2017. Disick and Kardashian have been friendly since their split, with him even joining the reality star and her family on their recent trip to Bali.

A September episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Disick and Kardashian clearing the air after she learned he had introduced their kids -- 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign -- to Richie without telling her first.

After Disick apologized, Kardashian revealed that she "did see his side a bit."

"I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things,'" she recalled.

