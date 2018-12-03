Blake Lively is here to slay!

The A Simple Favor actress looked sensational in a sexy silver chainmail dress and sparkly gold Christian Louboutin shoes at the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 show in New York City on Sunday evening.

The blonde beauty perfected the glamorous look with '80s-inspired, side-parted voluminous curls.

Lively turned around to reveal the dress' sultry backless design, complete with a butterfly motif that hugged her waist. The former Gossip Girl star, 31, adorned herself with glitzy statement earrings and bangles.

Another famous face to stun in silver? Kim Kardashian West! The social media icon arrived with husband Kanye in a slinky, sequined cowl-neck mini with her long, dark tresses in a doll-like high half-updo.

The show, where supermodels Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid strutted the runway, was packed with a bevy of A-list stars. Peek their gorgeous arrival looks ahead.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

Ciara

Lupita Nyong'o

Uma Thurman

Tracee Ellis Ross

Paris Jackson

