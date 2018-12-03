Paging, Mrs. Bieber!

Hailey Baldwin may be all about showing her love to her husband, Justin Bieber, these days, but that didn't stop her from returning to her original passion on Sunday night -- modeling. The 22-year-old newlywed walked the runway at the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 runway show in New York City, and stunned in a black-and-white printed mini-dress with matching heeled boots.

The show marked Baldwin’s first for the designer. She took to Instagram to honor the occasion, writing, “Tonight first timer @versace thank you thank you.”

Following the show, she posted a photo of a Shake Shack fast food bag to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happening."

Obviously Baldwin earned the guilty pleasure, hitting the gym on Friday ahead of the show. She stepped out in Los Angeles in stylish athleisure wear and her giant diamond necklace that reads, “Bieber.”

The blinged-out declaration flashed from her neck as she rocked a black tank top and white workout pants with sneakers. She first debuted the sparkly new accessory last month at a hockey game.

Baldwin recently opened up toVogue Arabia in a cover story, saying, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot in a New York City courthouse earlier this year. Here's more with the couple:

