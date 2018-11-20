Mickey Mouse is being celebrated by the fashion greats in his own stylish way.

Long gone are the days when the iconic mouse was only for children. After 90 years, Mickey has been elevated to a new standard where fashion greats like Karl Lagerfeld and Virgil Abloh, as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid, are showcasing the character like never before.

The Hadid sisters, along with models Karen Elson, Shenelle Williams, Cara Taylor and Vittoria Cerreti, appear on six different covers of CHAOS Magazine and Disney's special edition issue "True Originals" that celebrates the iconic Mouse's 90th birthday through the lens of style and design.

"My sister and I would always run to see Mickey and Minnie first at Disneyland," Bella expressed in a statement. "Happiest birthday, Mickey. I love you!”

The brunette beauty's cover is a true piece of art, showing a black-and-white headshot of Bella with wire twisted to resemble Mickey's face.

CHAOS Magazine/Luigi and Iango

Gigi, on the other hand, opts for an edgier look with a yellow-and-black leather jacket, bold red glitter eyeshadow and a punked-out Mickey hat bedazzled with studs, spikes and safety pins.

Chaos True Originals/Luigi and Iango

The issue, available Dec. 3, is packed with unique artwork from Lagerfeld and Abloh, as well as the models in Mickey-inspired collections from brands like Levi’s, Rag + Bone, Lacoste, Forever 21 and Marc Jacobs. These photo shoots show that the beloved character is perfect for all ages and fashionistas who can take these styles from streetwear to evening wear.

CHAOS Magazine

CHOAS Magazine

The special edition magazine will be available in boutique newsstands and select fashion destinations in Paris, Milan, L.A., London and New York, including the gift shop of “Mickey: The True Original Exhibition,” which runs through Feb. 10, 2019.

For more on the Hadid sisters, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid to Launch a Collection With This Famous Sportswear Brand

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Stunning Sisters at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid Sports Bike Shorts Ahead of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Related Gallery