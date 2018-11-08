Gigi Hadid is prepping for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

The supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City on Wednesday for rehearsals ahead of the show's filming on Thursday in a comfy, sporty look via a bright orange hoodie, dark blue duster coat and navy blue bike shorts by Tna for Aritzia. The blonde beauty unexpectedly opted for black sock booties in lieu of sneakers with a croc-embossed top handle bag.

Tal Rubin/Tal Rubin

Hadid was seen embracing bestie Kendall Jenner with a big hug as cameras filmed their sweet moment. Both Hadid and Jenner will be returning to the VS runway since donning their angel wings in 2016.

Gotham/GC Images

Jenner looked cool in a black denim cropped jacket, leather pants and square-toe boots, being filmed alongside her fellow models Jasmine Tookes, Grace Elizabeth and Stella Maxwell.

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi's sister, Bella, was chic as she headed to the rehearsal in a white top, brown corduroy trousers and chunky lace-up boots with model Cindy Bruna.

Gotham/GC Images

Check back as ETonline gathers every look from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and see the models in action when the televised holiday special airs on Dec. 2 on ABC.

See what we really think about the bike short trend:

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Responds to Critics of the Annual Lingerie Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret $1m Fantasy Bra Is Every Diamond Lover's Dream

Bella Hadid Feeling 'Happier and Healthier Than Ever' During Victoria's Secret Fittings

Related Gallery