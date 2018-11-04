Bella Hadid is ready to get back on the runway!

On Saturday, the svelte stunner hopped on Instagram to treat her over twenty million followers to several snaps of herself trying on one of Victoria’s Secret’s sexiest new looks for the label’s prestigious upcoming show.

In the photos, she strikes several poses in black lingerie and knee-high snakeskin boots while standing in an empty corner.

“@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits ...I’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤,” she wrote, before adding, “(all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟).”

These jaw-dropping new photos arrive less than a week after Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West revealed that all the Kar-Jenner sisters decided to dress as Victoria’s Secret Angels for one of this year’s Halloween gatherings. They shared several photos of the world-famous siblings all looking gorgeous in white bras and panties, not to mention an arsenal of enormous wings.

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!” Kim captioned one of the photos. “OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

True enough, Kendall has appeared in two previous runway shows with the beloved brand, in 2015 and 2016, and will be returning alongside Bella this year. Besides Kendall and Bella, the latter’s elder sister, Gigi Hadid, VS Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back from a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill will all be walking in the coveted show.

This year, the show will also feature seven musical acts including Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts.

The fashion show will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 2.

