Victoria’s Secret stunner Stella Maxwell is pushing back!

The blonde bombshell is the latest cover girl for Glamour UK and in the magazine’s cover story, she takes issue with critics of the brand's hotly anticipated fashion show.

“I think every girl has worked really hard and I think you can see that even just through our Instagrams,” she stated. “We show all the exercise we are doing – and the mental health, too. Exercise is great for your mental health!”

She also explained, in her eyes, what makes the show such a positive celebration of women.

“The show is about being really comfortable in your body and it’s about embracing your body. All the hard work we have been doing over months comes to a point where you go, ‘Yes, this is it, this is what I have been working so hard for!’ I think that’s mainly what it is about: it’s about hard work!”

“The message I want to send out is that women are sexy,” the 28-year-old continued. “We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in. I personally really enjoy it and really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it’s all about feeling good AND looking amazing.”

During her chat with the publication, she also gushed about her tight bond with her fellow models in the prestigious show, noting that, even for veterans like her, it's a special event.

“It’s an amazing camaraderie, so we just want the best for each other,” she shared. “We really promote that when we see each other, and we are always really excited for each other. We are the ones who know how hard it is to even get to walk in the show. Every girl is just so excited. It’s a milestone in every girl’s career. We are a family.”

This is Maxwell’s fifth year walking in the runway show and her fourth year as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.



Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill will also be showcasing the lingerie brand’s skimpy new items on the catwalk.



Musical performers this year will include Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts.



The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC at 10 p.m. EST on Dec. 2.

