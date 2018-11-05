The Victoria's Secret $1m Fantasy Bra Is Every Diamond Lover's Dream

The 2018 Victoria's Secret fantasy bra has been unveiled!

Swedish model Elsa Hosk has been selected to wear the $1m bra and body chain, crafted with over 2,100 Swarovski created diamonds and topaz that took 930 hours to make.

Modeling the fantasy bra is one of the most coveted honors for a VS Angel. This will be Hosk's first time, following the footsteps of Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum.

"It feels incredible. It feels like all the hard work that I've done has paid off and this is gonna be an incredible moment in my life where, you know, I'll remember this forever," said Hosk. "It's the craziest feeling. It really is. I probably won't believe it until it happens and, you know, it's an honor and a dream come true. I'm so grateful."

The iconic bra's flattering bustier shape is designed after the Dream Angels collection. Hosk will also wear Atelier Swarovski by Christopher Kane necklace and bangles with the glamorous look.

Watch Hosk's reaction to the reveal in the video and see her sparkle on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Dec. 2.

