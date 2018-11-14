Gigi Hadid to Launch a Collection With This Famous Sportswear Brand
Another collection is in store from Gigi Hadid!
The supermodel is taking her ambassador role with iconic sportswear brand Reebok to greater heights by collaborating on a range of apparel and shoes.
Hadid teased a photo of black sneakers with yellow laces from the Reebok x Gigi Hadid collection via Twitter on Wednesday, additionally revealing the first drop of cropped tee and shoes will be available to shop on December 7, followed by a full season 1 collection drop in January or February 2019.
The blonde beauty, who walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last week, is currently on a Reebok press tour in Tokyo, Japan. She donned the cropped tee and shoes from the collection for a party on Wednesday.
Hadid has previously launched exclusive lines with Tommy Hilfiger, Messika and Maybelline.
