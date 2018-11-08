The Hadid sisters rocked the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Two years after they made history as the first sisters to walk the VS runway, the pair reunited on the catwalk at Pier 94 in New York City -- and made quite an impact.

Gigi and Bella Hadid each sported two looks for the show. An intricate Scottish-inspired look was first for Gigi, who later appeared in a show-stopping floral bodysuit, which was paired with a parachute-like piece.

"I don't have an exact pound number for you, but they're my biggest wings and my heaviest wings I've ever had in the show, so they are about three or four feet taller than me and wide and a unique shape for me," she teased to ET ahead of the show. "[They're] the opposite of aerodynamic. [They're] heavy and it's gonna be a trek, but it's a really nice feeling to be given the responsibility of wearing heavy wings."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella, meanwhile, rocked more understated looks, like a black-and-white lingerie number with a cropped bomber jacket, and an ethereal, lacy ensemble with feathered wings.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Supporting Bella in the audience was her boyfriend, The Weeknd, as well as her and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi gushed to ET about having her family's support before the show.

"I mean, Bella is such a blessing for me as a friend and a sister," she said. "It's really nice to be able to, in this industry or any industry really, look across the room and have family, and feel like you have a piece of home with you regardless of where we are in the world."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Dec. 2 on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Scottish-Inspired Look at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Pics!

Adriana Lima Bids Farewell to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Nearly 20 Years

Why Gigi Hadid Calls Sister Bella a 'Blessing' at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery