Adriana Lima is hanging up her wings.

The Brazilian supermodel walked in her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday. The annual event was a special one for Lima, who has been an Angel for almost 20 years.

The 37-year-old model looked killer in a black lace one-piece, black booties, diamond jewelry and a giant crescent moon on her back. She also walked down the catwalk in beige lingerie with a silver bejeweled top, feathered heels and white peacock feather wings.

As she made her final walk, the crowd got on their feet and applauded. She blew a kiss to the camera and a montage of her incredible VS career was shown on the screen with a final message that read, "Thank you Adriana."

ET caught up with Lima backstage at the show, where she said being part of this iconic runway was has been "a dream to me."

"It's my 18th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and throughout the years I thought that I would get more relaxed and less anxious," the model, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway in 1999, told ET. "But I'm still nervous and I'm still anxious about it. It doesn't go away."

"It's a big thing," she said, adding that over 190 countries would be watching the show. "We're here representing women, celebrating women, and we want to give the best entertainment."

Aside from this being her final show with the lingerie brand, it was the first time that her children watched her strut her stuff.

"I missed one [show] because I gave birth to Valentina," Lima, who is also mother to daughter Sienna, 6, said. "My children will be here tonight. It's going to be the first time watching the show. I can't wait to see their reaction… I want to represent myself well under the eyes of my children. I hope I will make them happy.

When asked if after 20 years she was ready to retire from the VS world, she played coy and said: "For my future, I plan to be involved and supporting women in different projects. So let's see what else is out there. I have a few tricks and other talents that you haven't seen yet."

Meanwhile, that same day, Lima shared a video collage of her past VS shows, writing, "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖."

The Victoria's Secret Angels Fashion Show airs Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

