Behati Prinsloo is ready to make her angelic runway return!

The 30-year-old model will be walking in Thursday's famed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- her first in two years -- and could not wait to return to her heavenly roots as one of the brand's most beloved Angels.

"It’s so fun to be back," Prinsloo told ET ahead of Thursday's epic show. "It’s amazing seeing everybody. It’s amazing to still feel like such [a] part of a family, and so I’m just blessed to be here."

The Namibian star said preparing for this year's show -- doing her fittings and trying out some of the stunning show pieces -- brought her right back into the fold after she skipped the last two runways while welcoming her two children with husband Adam Levine.

"It honestly felt like I never left this building," she admitted. "When I came in, someone told me, 'Welcome home,' and I was honestly so touched by that. It made me emotional. I do feel home. I feel like I never left."

Getting back in shape, however, was slightly more difficult, through Prinsloo said she's been working hard on her post-baby bod after giving birth to her two baby girls: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 9 months.

"I worked out a lot. I was really focused on building my body back," she explained. "After the kids, you almost feel stronger. You want to do more, you want to prove more."

"And I did it really slowly," she added. "I waited, like, four months after I had Gio and slowly started working out again. I was breastfeeding, which helped a lot, and I’m just so proud of where I am today and how I feel and that I have two girls at home. I could cry."

The model is part of an unofficial Victoria's Secret "mom squad" among fellow Angels like Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima and Lais Ribeiro,and she said it's "so fun" to support and walk alongside her fellow mama models.

"We see each other and we’re like, 'We know what you went through, girl.' You know? And there’s a little unspoken bond between us all," she noted, adding that she also loves the support from younger models who look up to her as a working mom. "It’s nice to feel like you’re inspiring other girls, too."

Prinsloo also gets encouragement at home from Levine, who helps her with extra exercise motivation, "because he’s such a workout junkie."

"He is a special person, that guy," the model gushed of her husband of four years. "He’s so full of energy. He hypes me up... He's the best."

Sweetly, the model says she's never anxious about walking the runway in front of her hubby -- in fact, she loves it!

"You would think it would make me more nervous, but it actually excites me more, 'cause I love seeing him there," she shared. "He’s like my number one cheerleader and I almost feel like I will be better with him there."

The support in the Prinsloo-Levine household clearly goes both ways, and while the model couldn't tease any details of Maroon 5's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, she assured fans that no one is more excited than she is. "I’m his number one fan, so wherever he is, I’m there."

