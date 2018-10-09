Behati Prinsloo Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo will never forget the day she met her now-husband, Adam Levine.

The 30-year-old model was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, where she opened up about the moment she first locked eyes with the Maroon 5 frontman.

"He got my information through a mutual friend. He was trying to get a girl for a music video," recalled Prinsloo, who shares two kids -- daughters Dusty, 2, and Gio, 7 months -- with Levine. "I couldn't do it, but we started emailing. It was, like, weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to Los Angeles for a job, and we met [in 2012]."

"It was honestly less awkward," she continued. "We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant back and forth."

Later in the interview, Prinsloo also revealed that she'll finally be returning this year to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after taking three years off to start a family with Levine.

She announced the exciting news after a fan called into the show and asked her if she'd be walking the runway again. "Dun, dun, dun, dun...You know what? I actually am!" Prinsloo exclaimed. "I am coming back this year. I'm really excited to walk this year!"

The television special will air later this year on CBS. In the meantime, watch the video below for more on Prinsloo and Levine.

