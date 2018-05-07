Adam Levine Reveals Whether He and Behati Prinsloo Are Thinking Baby No. 3

Adam Levine is fresh off of baby number two, after wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth in February. So, what about number three?

That's the question Ellen DeGeneres put to the Maroon 5 frontman on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. Levine told DeGeneres that he and his wife are "just having babies" and said that he's loving fatherhood so far, particularly after the birth of his newborn daughter, Gio Grace. His first daughter, Dusty Rose, is now one year old, and "totally in love with her," he said.

"It's just so much fun," Levine told DeGeneres. "Being dad's the most fun thing on the planet."

So, what about more kids, DeGeneres asked, particularly considering the speed at which they've had their first two?

"At this rate, yeah, I think I'm definitely going to let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child," he responded with a laugh.

"But she wants more, too, right?" DeGeneres pressed.

"Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot," Levine said.

"Like five, like Maroon 5," DeGeneres quipped.

Prinsloo recently shared the first picture of their daughter on Instagram.

"Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18," she wrote. "She’s got her dad's toes."

Levine jokingly lamented that fact.

"She has my feet," he said. "Which is a bummer for her."

For more on the birth of little Gio Grace, watch the video below.

