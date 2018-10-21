LeBron James rocked the Los Angeles Lakers' gold and purple in his official home court debut on Saturday, and some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood came out to the Staples Center to celebrate the grand occasion.

For Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo, the game turned out to be a super cute, parents-only date night, where the pair packed on the PDA as they watched the game with beaming smiles.

“They looked very lovey-dovey,” an eyewitness tells ET. "She put her leg over his, head on his shoulder, they were holding hands nearly the whole time."

The lovebirds -- who share two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 8-month-old Gio Grace -- enjoyed the night to themselves, and dressed runway casual for the game.

The Maroon 5 star, rocking transparent shades and some salt-and-pepper scruff, donned a gray hoodie and matching sweatpants while the Victoria Secret Angel looked Portland punk in a purple plaid sweater, black leggings and lace-up leather combat boots.

They weren't the only celebs sitting front and center from James' big first home game. Kendall Jenner was also courtside for the big game -- and even made a wardrobe change halfway through.

The 22-year-old model was spotting sitting up front with friends rocking a white face print t-shirt and loose-fitting blue jeans, as she chatted and smiled with fellow Lakers fans.

Then, later in the night, she was spotted rocking a black t-shirt with the logo for the e-commerce company Wish.

The model's sister, Kylie Jenner, was also reportedly in attendance with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom kept a low profile during the game.

Scott, however, had no problem cheering from courtside.

Longtime Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was also in the audience, wearing is signature all-black ensemble and amber in-door sunglasses.

Additionally, Kate Beckinsale, Jonah Hill, Na-kel Smith, Nipsey Hussle, and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the other celebs who came out to watch the big game, however DiCaprio managed to avoid being photographed (for the most part) by rocking a hoodie and glasses and staying low-key during the game.

The Lakers faced off against the Houston Rockets, and ended up losing 124 to 115, making L.A.'s record 0-2 after losing their first game of the season against the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday.

Despite the team's mildly inauspicious start, there's a lot of love for James here in L.A. When news broke that he's signed with the Lakers, some of the biggest names in show business couldn't contain their excitement over the King's move to the city of Angels.

Check out the video below for a look at how some of Hollywood's most enthusiastic celebs welcomed James to L.A.

